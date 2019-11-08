Kane Brown Plots 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour

Kane Brown has announced dates for his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which will mark the first time he’s headlined shows internationally. The trek gets underway in February.
Launching across the Atlantic in Dublin, Ireland, the tour will carry the “Good As You” singer through London before heading on to the Netherlands, France, and Germany. He’ll be back in North America by the end of February, with shows lined up in Canada as well as the United States. Stops along the way include Ottawa, Ontario; Jacksonville, Florida; and Lafayette, Louisiana. Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane will serve as support during the tour. Tickets to most shows go on sale Friday, November 15th at 10 a.m. local time.
After releasing his second album Experiment in late 2018, Brown has continued releasing new material and collaborations, including a Spanish-language version of “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” with Becky G, and the hit electronic collaboration “One Thing Right” with Marshmello. Last week, he released the new song “For My Daughter,” in celebration of the birth of his first child.
Worldwide Beautiful Tour dates:
February 2 – Dublin, Ireland @ Academy Dublin
February 4 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
February 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
February 6 – Paris, France @ L’Alhambra
February 8 – Berlin, German @ Metropol
February 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
March 1 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
March 5 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
March 6 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 7 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
March 19 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 20 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Comm. Centre
March 21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
March 26 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
March 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
April 23 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena
April 24 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
April 25 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
April 30 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
May 1 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
May 7 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 8 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
May 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center