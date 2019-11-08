Kane Brown Plots 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour

Kane Brown has announced dates for his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which will mark the first time he’s headlined shows internationally. The trek gets underway in February.

Launching across the Atlantic in Dublin, Ireland, the tour will carry the “Good As You” singer through London before heading on to the Netherlands, France, and Germany. He’ll be back in North America by the end of February, with shows lined up in Canada as well as the United States. Stops along the way include Ottawa, Ontario; Jacksonville, Florida; and Lafayette, Louisiana. Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane will serve as support during the tour. Tickets to most shows go on sale Friday, November 15th at 10 a.m. local time.

After releasing his second album Experiment in late 2018, Brown has continued releasing new material and collaborations, including a Spanish-language version of “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” with Becky G, and the hit electronic collaboration “One Thing Right” with Marshmello. Last week, he released the new song “For My Daughter,” in celebration of the birth of his first child.

Worldwide Beautiful Tour dates:

February 2 – Dublin, Ireland @ Academy Dublin

February 4 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

February 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

February 6 – Paris, France @ L’Alhambra

February 8 – Berlin, German @ Metropol

February 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

March 1 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

March 5 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

March 6 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 7 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 19 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 20 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Comm. Centre

March 21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

March 26 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

March 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

April 23 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena

April 24 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 25 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

April 30 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

May 1 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

May 7 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 8 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

May 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center