 Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson Perform at 'We're Texas' Benefit: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Sting Breezes Through Solo Tracks on NPR's 'Tiny Desk' Series
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Kacey Musgraves Covers Willie Nelson’s ‘On the Road Again’ at Matthew McConaughey’s Texas Benefit

Nelson himself also performed the Lone Star state ode “Beautiful Texas”

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kacey Musgraves shared a cover of Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again,” while Nelson himself performed the country standard “Beautiful Texas,” during Matthew McConaughey’s “We’re Texas” fundraiser on Sunday, March 21st.

Musgraves’ performance begins at the 1:26:23 mark, with the musician explaining how she got involved in the fundraiser: “The other night I got a phone call when it was kind of getting late, and I don’t answer unknown numbers but, for some reason, I did. And it was Matthew, and he was like, ‘Hey Kacey, want to be part of this thing I’m doing? It’s gonna be really cool!’ Obviously it was a, ‘Hell yes,’ from me.” She added, “Anything I can do to support and lend a hand to my wonderful fellow Texans, I’m there for it and I’m all about it.”

Related Stories

Willie Nelson, Sons Lukas and Micah Perform Lonesome 'A Cottage for Sale'
Matthew McConaughey Taps Willie Nelson, Kelly Clarkson for Virtual 'We're Texas' Benefit

Related Stories

Ryan Tedder song writing
10 Great Songs You Didn't Know OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder Wrote
How Guns N' Roses Formed

Musgraves then slid a capo on her guitar and, with a nod to Nelson, whom she called the “patron saint,” jumped into “On the Road Again.” The performance had a breezy ease, though there was still a bit of wistful poignancy as live music and touring remain just out of reach due to the pandemic.

As for Nelson himself, he appeared at the 24:57 mark of the show, performing “Beautiful Texas” on guitar with just a bit of piano accompaniment. Nelson first recorded “Beautiful Texas” for his 1968 tribute album to the Lone Star state, Texas in My Soul; the song itself was notably written by W. Lee O’Daniel, who served as Texas’ Governor and Senator from the late-1930s through the 1940s.

The “We’re Texas” benefit is available to watch in full, and also featured performances from Texas artists like Post Malone (who covered Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown” with Dwight Yokam’s band), Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., Khalid, Kirk Franklin, and more. The benefit raised money for McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin’ Foundation and its Texas Relief Fund, which is aiding organizations around the state helping those still in need after the recent winter storms in Texas.

In This Article: Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.