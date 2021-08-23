Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album ‘Star-Crossed’

Kacey Musgraves will release Star-Crossed, her fourth studio album, on September 10th. The record is the follow-up to Musgraves’ Grammy-winning 2018 LP Golden Hour and was written and recorded in the aftermath of her divorce. The title track to Star-Crossed is out now.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Musgraves described the new project as a “modern tragedy in three acts.” She said she was particularly drawn to the word “star-crossed.” “I just really liked the definition,” she told Lowe. “And I kind of came up with my own sort of too, because all the definitions that are out there are pretty antiquated from the old Bill Shakespeare days. But it’s to be fucked by love or luck. You’re ill-fated, it’s just not written in the stars. It is not for you. And everyone puts out their highlight reel, nobody’s putting out their fuck-ups. And that’s one of the reasons why it’s daunting. But I’m excited to share ‘star-crossed’ just because people know me to be a songwriter that writes about what I’m going through. And I think it would have been extremely awkward if I just acted this last chapter didn’t happen for me. So I think you saw my highlight reel with Golden Hour and this is the other side of that.”

Star-Crossed will also arrive with a nearly hourlong film streaming on Paramount Plus. Musgraves released the trailer for the film on Monday.

On Saturday, Musgraves posted snippets of each of the album’s 15 tracks on her Instagram. Like Golden Hour, Star-Crossed was produced by Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk.

“It’s a therapeutic outlet for me, you know? I can’t help but to write about what I’m going through. I want to honor the huge range of emotion that I’ve felt over this past year, past six months,” Musgraves told Rolling Stone in a February cover story that touched on her divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelley. “I also want to honor the relationship we had and the love we have for each other,” she said, “because it’s very real.”

In a recent podcast interview, Musgraves previewed two of the songs on Star-Crossed and talked about how a guided LSD trip helped shape the album.

Star-Crossed track list:

1. “Star-Crossed”

2. “Good Wife”

3. “Cherry Blossom”

4. “Simple Times”

5. “If This Was a Movie..”

6. “Justified”

7. “Angel”

8. “Breadwinner”

9. “Camera Roll”

10. “Easier Said”

11. “Hookup Scene”

12. “Keep Lookin’ Up”

13. “What Doesn’t Kill Me”

14. “There Is a Light”

15. “Gracias a la Vida”