Kacey Musgraves Performs ‘Star-Crossed’ Songs on ‘SNL’ Season Premiere

Kacey Musgraves performed songs off her new album Star-Crossed on the 47th season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

Musgraves played a stripped-down version of “Justified” as her first number, seated on a stool and strumming a guitar that obscured any clothes she may have been wearing — creating the illusion that she was naked. “If I need just a little/More time to deal with the fact/That you should have treated me right,” she sang, her legs crossed in cowboy boots.

The appearance marked Musgraves’ second time as musical guest on SNL. She first performed on the long-running sketch comedy series in 2018 in support of her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour.

Musgraves released Star-Crossed, the follow-up to Golden Hour, in September. It’s a cinematic record full of lush production and personal lyrics inspired in part by the Nashville songwriter’s divorce. She’ll support the album with the Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour, kicking off January 19th in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Musgraves has described the LP as a modern tragedy in three acts. “This last chapter of my life and this whole last year and chapter for our country — at its most simple form, it’s a tragedy,” Musgraves told Rolling Stone in a February cover story.. “And then I started looking into why portraying a tragedy is actually therapeutic and why it is a form of art that has lasted for centuries. It’s because you set the scene, the audience rises to the climax of the problem with you, and then there’s resolve. There’s a feeling of resolution at the end. I was inspired by that.”