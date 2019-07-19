See Kacey Musgraves’ Mesmerizing ‘Slow Burn’ on ‘Today’

This morning Kacey Musgraves appeared on NBC’s Todayfor a short concert featuring highlights from her Grammy-winning 2018 album Golden Hour. Performing at New York’s Rockefeller Plaza, Musgraves delivered note-perfect renditions of album cuts like “Slow Burn,” “Happy & Sad,” “Lonely Weekend,” and “Oh, What a World.”

On Today, Musgraves also announced the final dates of the second leg of her extensive Oh, What a World Tour. Those stops included high-profile dates at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, shows not far from her Texas hometown in Dallas, and an arena concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena that will conclude the American leg of her tour. Continuing her trend of picking left-field openers, the fall leg of Musgraves’ Oh, What a World tour will feature a variety of non-country support acts including Lucius, Yola, Weyes Blood, Poolside, and Vanessa Zamora.

Musgraves recently hinted that a live album documenting her past year-plus on the road may be on the way. Last month, she responded to a fan’s request for an Oh, What a World live album by saying, “working on it.”

working on it 😉 https://t.co/mhFoJb1NuG — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) June 24, 2019

On Friday night, Musgraves is set to perform at Newport Folk Festival, which also includes performances by Jeff Tweedy, Our Native Daughters, and Sheryl Crow.