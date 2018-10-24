See Kacey Musgraves’ Delicate Cover of Keane’s ‘Somewhere Only We Know’

Taking a quick break from the U.K. leg of her Oh, What a World Tour, Kacey Musgraves stopped at BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room in England to play a breathtaking cover of Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know.”

The 2004 hit from the Britpop ensemble makes for a perfect fit in the intimate Piano Room, so named for its Yamaha grand that was donated by Sir Elton John. Joined by piano, banjo, and cello, Musgraves embraces the stripped-down arrangement with a particularly heartfelt rendition, swimming deep in thought as she keeps her eyes closed throughout the performance. The two-time Grammy winner, in contrast to her typically bold live show, stands almost perfectly still, loosening up only a little bit as she sways back and forth for a subsequent rendition of “Rainbow,” the closing track from this year’s Golden Hour LP.

Musgraves, who’s nominated for Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year at next month’s CMA Awards, continues her U.K. trek for the next couple weeks, with her next gig taking place tonight at the Barbican in York, England. The U.S. leg of the Oh, What a World Tour begins January 9th in Indianapolis, Indiana.