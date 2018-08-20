Kacey Musgraves, Reese Witherspoon Talk Struggles for Women in Country Music

Reese Witherspoon spotlights the success stories of women in her new series Shine On With Reese. In the latest episode, the actress joins Kacey Musgraves in Nashville for a drive through Music City and a cocktail, where they talk about what it’s like to be a woman in the country music industry.

“You look at the charts and you see a big lack in female voices,” says Musgraves of the dearth of female artists receiving country radio play. Witherspoon cites a lack of diversity too. “There’s a whole spectrum of human experiences not represented,” says the Oscar winner, who also owns and operates the Nashville boutique Draper James.

“If you look at the Top 40 you might see three women,” says Musgraves. “One thing I’ve experienced as a woman on this path … is I can be meeting the same radio station people or people in the industry as a male artist but there’s an extra pressure on me to be accommodating or nice.”

Witherspoon, who won an Academy Award for her role as June Carter Cash in 2005’s Walk the Line, premiered her series in July on DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-Verse via On Demand. To watch, search “Hello Sunshine” on DIRECTV NOW, go to channel 1112 on DIRECTV or channel 1530 on U-verse.