See Kacey Musgraves Perform ‘Rainbow’ on ‘One World: Together at Home’ Special

Kacey Musgraves performed a solo piano rendition of her Golden Hour ballad “Rainbow” during Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home special to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

“I just want to say a sincere thank you to all the people out there who are risking their lives to get everyone through this crazy time,” Musgraves said before to her performance.

In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, children worldwide have been placing drawings of rainbows in their home’s front windows to spread happiness and hope through this difficult time. “I’ve also been loving seeing everyone’s rainbows in the window, it inspired me to sing this song for you,” Musgraves added.

The special — hosted by late-night TV’s Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon — also featured Paul McCartney (who performed the Beatles’ “Lady Madonna”) the Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves, Celine Dion, Usher, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, J Balvin, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Billie Joe Armstrong, LL Cool J and many more.

In a statement, Global Citizen’s co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said of the special, “As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together at Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”