See Kacey Musgraves’ New Music Video for ‘Rainbow’

Clip debuts just before the songwriter performs the ballad on the Grammys

Just ahead of her performance on the 61st Grammy Awards, Kacey Musgraves released the new video for “Rainbow.” Penned by Musgraves, Natalie Hemby and Shane McAnally, the song appears on Musgraves’ Grammy-winning Golden Hour.

The video focuses on several people trying to navigate their way through different struggles, including a single mother taking care of her child, a man facing his alcohol abuse, a young person wrestling with gender identity, and a teenager caught in the middle of a family crisis. Musgraves is a comforting presence through each episode, more felt than seen. In the end, the song’s message of resilience and hope prevails — each storyline is granted a moment of calm and peace that matches with Musgraves’ own resolution, “It’ll all be alright.”

Unlike many albums released by major labels in Nashville, the success of Golden Hour hasn’t hinged on the prospect of airplay at radio, nor was it part of the marketing rollout. But airplay could be entering the picture at this stage, given that “Rainbow” is now being serviced to radio as a single.

Musgraves was one of country’s top nominees at the Grammys, with Golden Hour besting the competition to win the all-genre Album of the Year honor. Post-Grammys, Musgraves will resume her Oh, What a World: Tour with upcoming dates in Phoenix and Los Angeles.

