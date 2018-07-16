Kacey Musgraves Plots 2019 Oh, What a World Tour

Just days after wrapping up her tour dates opening up for Harry Styles and releasing the glitzy video to her latest single, “High Horse,” Kacey Musgraves has announced the North American leg of her headlining Oh, What a World Tour.

The upcoming run of dates, which begin January 9th, 2019, in Indianapolis, will feature a wide range of opening acts, from indie rockers Natalie Prass and Soccer Mommy to Nashville-based pop-leaning artists Liza Anne and Sinclair.

“These days, genre lines are so blurred,” Musgraves told Rolling Stone Country earlier this year, discussing her genre-shifting third album Golden Hour, which merges traditional country sounds with touches of modern pop, disco, light rock and piano balladry. “I grew up singing all that traditional country & western music…so I can’t get away from it, but there are all these other things, too, that have made me who I am.”

After spending the fall in Europe, Musgraves will be bring her Oh, What a World Tour to the States, including a three-night run at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium beginning February 28th. The two-and-a-half month tour, which is made up primarily of dates at prestigious theaters, will also include high-profile stops at New York’s Beacon Theatre and a two-night run at Stubb’s in Austin.

Tickets for Musgraves’ opening tour are on sale Friday, July 20th.

Here are the 2019 North American Oh, What a World Tour Dates:

Jan. 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Jan. 10 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Jan. 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Jan. 12 – Montreal, Quebec @ Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre

Jan. 15 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Jan. 17 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

Jan. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ the Fillmore

Jan. 19 ­– Boston, MA @ Wang Center

Jan. 24 – Washington, DC @ the Anthem

Jan. 25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Jan. 29 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

Jan. 31 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Feb. 1 – Madison, WI @ the Sylvee

Feb. 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Feb. 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ the Van Buren

Feb. 14-15 – Los Angeles, CA @ the Theatre at Ace Hotel

Feb. 16 – San Francisco, CA @ the Masonic

Feb. 18 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Feb. 19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 28-March 2 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

March 8 – Dallas, TX @ the Bomb Factory

March 9-10 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Bar-B-Q

March 19 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

March 21 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre