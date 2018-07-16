Kacey Musgraves Plots 2019 Oh, What a World Tour

Just days after wrapping up her tour dates opening up for Harry Styles and releasing the glitzy video to her latest single, “High Horse,” Kacey Musgraves has announced the North American leg of her headlining Oh, What a World Tour.
The upcoming run of dates, which begin January 9th, 2019, in Indianapolis, will feature a wide range of opening acts, from indie rockers Natalie Prass and Soccer Mommy to Nashville-based pop-leaning artists Liza Anne and Sinclair.
“These days, genre lines are so blurred,” Musgraves told Rolling Stone Country earlier this year, discussing her genre-shifting third album Golden Hour, which merges traditional country sounds with touches of modern pop, disco, light rock and piano balladry. “I grew up singing all that traditional country & western music…so I can’t get away from it, but there are all these other things, too, that have made me who I am.”
After spending the fall in Europe, Musgraves will be bring her Oh, What a World Tour to the States, including a three-night run at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium beginning February 28th. The two-and-a-half month tour, which is made up primarily of dates at prestigious theaters, will also include high-profile stops at New York’s Beacon Theatre and a two-night run at Stubb’s in Austin.
Tickets for Musgraves’ opening tour are on sale Friday, July 20th.
Here are the 2019 North American Oh, What a World Tour Dates:
Jan. 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Jan. 10 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Jan. 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
Jan. 12 – Montreal, Quebec @ Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre
Jan. 15 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Jan. 17 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
Jan. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ the Fillmore
Jan. 19 – Boston, MA @ Wang Center
Jan. 24 – Washington, DC @ the Anthem
Jan. 25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Jan. 29 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
Jan. 31 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Feb. 1 – Madison, WI @ the Sylvee
Feb. 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Feb. 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ the Van Buren
Feb. 14-15 – Los Angeles, CA @ the Theatre at Ace Hotel
Feb. 16 – San Francisco, CA @ the Masonic
Feb. 18 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Feb. 19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Feb. 22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Feb. 28-March 2 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
March 8 – Dallas, TX @ the Bomb Factory
March 9-10 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Bar-B-Q
March 19 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
March 21 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
