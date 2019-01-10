Watch Kacey Musgraves, Natalie Prass Cover Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’

Kacey Musgraves tackled a disco classic on Wednesday night with the help of tourmate Natalie Prass, who came out to duet on a propulsive version of Gloria Gaynor’s empowerment anthem “I Will Survive.” The performance took place during Musgraves’ Oh, What a World Tour opening show at Murat Theatre in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A brief video shared on Twitter shows Musgraves and Prass launching into the song’s immortal chorus, with Musgraves’ band handling the brisk groove. Rather than swap lines, Musgraves and Prass opt for a call-and-response approach, with Prass circling back to add a higher harmony at the end of each couplet. Setlist reports indicate that Musgraves also covered Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon” on Wednesday night.

Musgraves notably experimented with disco rhythms on “High Horse” from her outstanding 2018 album Golden Hour, now nominated for Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards. She spent most of 2018 touring in support of Little Big Town and later pop star Harry Styles before stepping back into the headlining role. On Thursday, the Oh, What a World Tour heads to Royal Oak, Michigan. The revolving list of opening acts on the trek, which runs through March 21st, includes Prass, Soccer Mommy, Liza Anne and Sinclair. In June, Musgraves is set to perform at the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.