Kacey Musgraves Is Selling Her Stage Clothes to Aid Nashville Tornado Relief

Singer pledges proceeds from an online fashion sale after a deadly storm strikes Tennessee

Joseph Hudak

Kacey Musgraves, Nashville tornado

Kacey Musgraves has pledged proceeds from a stage-clothes sale to Tennessee tornado relief.

Greg Chow/Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves joined with the celebrity-clothing seller Stage to Closet on Monday to sell off items from her performance and daily-wear fashion. Today, the Grammy-winning singer pledged to donate the proceeds from the sale to Tennessee tornado relief after Nashville and other areas of the midstate were struck by deadly storms early Tuesday morning. The sale’s proceeds were originally earmarked to support Tennessee urban forest preservation.

“Heartbroken for East Nashville. I lived on this side of town (in this neighborhood until recently) for years. Many friends are severely affected. Thankful to be ok and thinking of those who aren’t,” Musgraves wrote on Instagram, adding that while forest preservation is an important cause for her, the “tornado relief efforts need help first.” The sale is ongoing today with more items coming available.

At least 25 people have died in Tennessee as a result of the storms, including two Nashville residents. Michael Dolfini, 36, and his girlfriend Albree Sexton, 33 — both bartenders — were struck by debris upon leaving the East Nashville bar Attaboy, where Dolfini was employed.

Attaboy is located just a few yards from the concert venue the Basement East, which was destroyed during the tornado. Earlier in the evening, the club hosted a concert supporting the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders. Upcoming performances at the Basement East have either been canceled or relocated to other venues.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Musgraves voiced her support for the community. “I’m gonna help in any way I can,” she wrote.

