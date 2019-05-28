Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert to Receive Awards at 2019 ACM Honors

Country stars Brooks & Dunn, Martina McBride, Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert are among the recipients for the Academy of Country Music’s 13th Annual ACM Honors, which will be presented Wednesday, August 21st, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Recognizing the special honorees and off-camera category winners from the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, these honors include previously announced Songwriter of the Year Award winner Shane McAnally (earning the award for a second time), as well as several recently announced Industry and Studio Recording Awards winners.

Multi-award-winning duo Brooks & Dunn and vocal powerhouse Martina McBride have been chosen to receive the prestigious Cliffie Stone Icon Award, which recognizes country acts that have advanced the popularity of the genre through “their contributions in multiple facets of the industry,” including songwriting, recording, production and touring, as well as in philanthropic contributions and other goodwill efforts. Past recipients include Alabama, Garth Brooks, Merle Haggard and Emmylou Harris.

Miranda Lambert, the most-awarded artist in ACM history and first ACM Merle Haggard Spirit Award recipient, will receive this year’s Gene Weed Milestone Award, which recognizes a particularly outstanding achievement in the field of country music during the preceding calendar year. Fellow Texas native Kacey Musgraves will receive the Jim Reeves International Award, in recognition of her efforts to spread country music around the globe by playing shows in Japan, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Songwriters Rodney Crowell, Kye Fleming and Billy Joe Shaver will receive the ACM Poet’s Award for longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their respective careers. Crowell’s catalog features such hits as Waylon Jennings’ “I Ain’t Livin’ Long Like This” and Tim McGraw’s “Please Remember Me,” while Fleming’s best-known tunes include Barbara Mandrell’s “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool” and Ronnie Milsap’s “Smoky Mountain Rain.” In addition to his own versions of his songs, Billy Joe Shaver has earned cuts from Johnny Cash, David Allan Coe, and Waylon Jennings, who used mostly Shaver’s songs for his album Honky Tonk Heroes.

The recipient of the Tex Ritter Film Award is A Star Is Born, which raised the profile of country music on the big screen in its critically lauded 2018 remake starring Golden Globe- and Oscar-winning songwriter Lady Gaga and actor-director Bradley Cooper. Previous winners include The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Crazy Heart, O Brother, Where Art Thou and Walk the Line.

Last year’s co-hosts for the 12th ACM Honors gala were Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi. Performers, presenters and ticket information for this year’s event will be revealed in the coming weeks.