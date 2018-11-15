Watch Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs Read Mean Tweets on ‘Kimmel’

Following the 52nd CMA Awards on ABC, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel offered up a special country edition of his recurring “Mean Tweets” segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live that featured Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Midland and more.

Jake Owen, who performed a pair of songs on Kimmel’s Tuesday night show, gets to take the first punch: “Jake Owen can lick a fat, pimple covered d-ck. And so can all you fake f-cking ‘country’ people with your boots and flannels.” “Ah, thanks, man,” he responds with a smile.

One tweeter gives some all-caps commentary on Kacey Musgraves’ sartorial choices. “Put some freaking clothes on Kasey Musgraves,” she reads, pointing out the misspelling of her first name. “That outfit is not country.” Taking a quick glance at her black fishnet top, Musgraves grins and says, “Yeah, it’s kinda not.”

Other performers who get to read mean tweets about themselves include Dierks Bentley, Midland, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne and Luke Combs, who gets a good laugh out of his tweet. “Luke Combs looks like the human manifestation of cornbread,” reads the CMA New Artist of the Year winner, adding, “I like that one! That one’s good.”

This is the fourth all-country edition of “Mean Tweets.” The 52nd CMA Awards, held November 14th in Nashville, included Musgraves winning Album of the Year for Golden Hour and Keith Urban taking his first Entertainer of the Year prize since 2005.