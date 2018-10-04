Watch Kacey Musgraves Sing ‘Love Is a Wild Thing’ on ‘Kimmel’

Kacey Musgraves was the musical guest on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, playing a pair of songs from her acclaimed 2018 album Golden Hour for an enthusiastic crowd on the show’s outdoor stage.

First up was “Love Is a Wild Thing,” a starry-eyed tune of romance that Musgraves wrote with her producers Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian. As with the recording on Golden Hour, Musgraves’ performance on the Kimmel stage is a slow build, gradually accruing intensity as it moves along — by the second chorus, her full band has joined in and the crowd roars its approval every time she sings the title line.

“Wonder Woman,” meanwhile, emphasizes Musgraves’ sharp sense of wordplay with a request for reciprocity. “All I need’s a place to land, I don’t need a Superman to win my lovin’,” she sings, twirling around the stage as the band leads a brief-but-dreamy instrumental break highlighting the new instrumental textures Musgraves incorporated into Golden Hour.

“I’ve never had a lot of piano or keys used in my music – it’s been pretty bare bones, so production-wise, this is a lot more lush,” she told Rolling Stone earlier in 2018. “I was willing to dip into some different territory, but also be mindful of not letting my spirit or my character get too lost.”

Musgraves released Golden Hour in March and spent most of 2018 touring in support other artists, including Little Big Town and pop star Harry Styles. She’ll begin 2019 as a headlining act, kicking off her Oh, What a World Tour in Indianapolis on January 9th.