Kacey Musgraves Remembers Loretta Lynn With ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ at the 2023 Grammys

Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Loretta Lynn on Sunday night during the 2023 Grammy Awards’ In Memoriam segment. Strumming Lynn’s Epiphone guitar — with “Loretta Lynn” spelled out on the neck — Musgraves sang Lynn’s autobiographical 1970 song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as images of the stars we lost last year, like Naomi Judd and Mickey Gilley, flashed behind her.

Of course, Lynn, a Country Music Hall of Fame member, was among the music legends who left us in 2022. The Kentucky native died Oct. 4 at 90 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Over her career, Lynn scored 18 Grammy nominations and won three times: Best Country Album for Van Lear Rose and Best Country Collaboration With Vocals for her duet with Jack White, “Portland Oregon,” in 2004, and Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for “After the Fire Is Gone” with her frequent singing partner Conway Twitty in 1971.

Musgraves, who sang “Coal Miner’s Daughter” while wearing a red gown in front of a bouquet of flowers, is a Grammy darling. Nominated 11 times, she won six trophies, including Album of the Year for her LP Golden Hour in 2018. Golden Hour also won Best Country Album that year.

This year’s Best Country Album trophy went to Willie Nelson for the LP A Beautiful Time. Here’s the full list of country and Americana winners.