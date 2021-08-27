Kacey Musgraves Takes a Drive Through Weather and Emotion in ‘Justified’ Video

Days after announcing her new album Star-Crossed and premiering its title track, Kacey Musgraves has dropped another new song, “Justified.”

The video opens with Musgraves driving through the desert, listening to an advertisement on love counseling (“Are you unlucky in love?”) before breaking out into the country-pop track. She navigates winding roads of weather and emotion, getting distracted from notifications on her phone reminding her of the past — and ultimately crashes.

Star-Crossed arrives on September 10th. It marks Musgraves’ fourth LP following Golden Hour; she wrote the new album in the wake of her divorce from musician Ruston Kelly.

“Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general,” Musgraves told Rolling Stone in her recent cover story. “I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it. I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings…I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting on growing up as a woman in the South and being a performer from a young age — we were told to please, to make this person happy. That has to imprint on your code. It kind of erodes boundaries. So I’m trying to examine things that may not be useful anymore and maybe unlearn some things.”

Musgraves will perform “Star-Crossed” on the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12th. Star-Crossed the album arrives with a companion film two days prior to the VMAs.