See Kacey Musgraves, Hayley Williams Cover ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ in Nashville

Kacey Musgraves headlined the first night of a four-show Ryman Auditorium residency on Wednesday and in addition to her own songs, she threw in a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s classic “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” Adding to the surprise was Paramore singer Hayley Williams, who helped the song into a dance-friendly duet.

As fan-shot video of the performance shows, Musgraves keeps the bubbly rhythm of Lauper’s version — itself a cover of song penned by Philadelphia rocker Robert Hazard — and replaces some of the synthesized parts with guitar and keys. Musgraves introduces Williams, who does a little dance as she hits the stage and sings the second verse. The two twirl around the stage, getting the audience to sing along with the repeated lines, “They just wanna.”

This cover follows Musgraves’ tribute to late Tejano star Selena, whose “Como La Flor” she performed during the opening night of RodeoHouston on Sunday. On a handful of her Oh, What a World: Tour stops, Musgraves has also turned in a cover of Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon,” which she re-recorded with the duo on their upcoming album Reboot. Earlier in February, Musgraves’ 2018 release Golden Hour won the coveted Album of the Year prize at the Grammy Awards.

Williams and her Paramore bandmates released their most recent album After Laughter — their first in four years — in 2017. She also appears as a guest on the track “Uncomfortably Numb” from indie rock band American Football’s 2019 self-titled album.