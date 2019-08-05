Kacey Musgraves on Gun Violence: ‘Somebody F-cking Do Something’

Kacey Musgraves is pissed off. The Grammy-winning country singer and native Texan offered an exasperated plea to end gun violence during her performance at Lollapalooza on Sunday, a day after mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, left 29 people dead.

“I don’t know what the answer is but obviously something has to be fucking done. Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together and say, ‘Somebody fucking do something,'” Musgraves said onstage, before leading the crowd in that refrain.

After her performance, she tweeted her thanks to festivalgoers for being brave enough to still attend live shows. “We all need music & each other more than ever right now but how many of us will have to die before SOMEBODY FUCKING DOES SOMETHING,” she wrote. Musgraves also tweeted at President Trump, appealing to his narcissism to enact change and feel like the hero: “Don’t you hear us, @realDonaldTrump? Don’t you hear our pain? You have the power to become a hero. Why don’t you take it?”

For a man who clearly loves being well-liked, it’s indescribably mind-numbing to see him blatantly and murderously ignore doing ONE THING that would not only make people happy but would SAVE PEOPLE’S LIVES. True leaders don’t stand back and watch the world burn. @realDonaldTrump — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 5, 2019

She criticized him too. “For a man who clearly loves being well-liked, it’s indescribably mind-numbing to see him blatantly and murderously ignore doing ONE THING that would not only make people happy but would SAVE PEOPLE’S lives,” she wrote. “True leaders don’t stand back and watch the world burn.”

Musgraves wasn’t the only country artist to speak out about the American gun violence epidemic. Maren Morris tweeted her disgust with the empty “thoughts & prayers” tweets from politicians. “We need common sense reform, not 280 meaningless characters,” wrote Morris, another Texas native.

John Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, challenged his followers on Instagram with a diagram of the endless mass-shooting cycle. “Welcome to the new normal my fellow Americans. Complacency and complicity kills. Literally,” he posted, going on to engage with commenters who both agreed and disagreed. Seemingly frustrated with the exchange, Osborne offered a follow-up Instagram post — a video of dogs jumping rope.