Hear Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Frozen 2’ Song ‘All Is Found’

Kacey Musgraves took home her first Female Vocalist of the Year honor at the 2019 CMA Awards last Wednesday, an acknowledgement of her rise to superstar status in the wake of the Grammy-winning Golden Hour. By the end of the week, fans could hear a new song from her in the form of “All Is Found,” from the upcoming film Frozen 2.

Composed by the Frozen songwriting team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, “All Is Found” is performed by cast member Evan Rachel Wood as Queen Iduna in the new film and then reprised for the end credits by Musgraves. A quiet, haunting acoustic number, “All Is Found” finds Musgraves singing of mysteries not yet revealed, and of the inherent risks for the seeker looking to uncover those truths. “Can you face what the river knows?” sings Musgraves.

Frozen 2, starring Wood, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad, hits theaters November 22nd. The soundtrack includes original cast performances of its songs and its score, as well as alternate versions recorded by Panic! At the Disco and Weezer, in addition to Musgraves.

On November 29th, Musgraves will host the Amazon Prime holiday special The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show. Guests joining her for the special include Dan Levy, Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, and James Corden.