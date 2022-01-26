Kacey Musgraves Just Did the Most Kacey Thing Ever: Surprising a Philly Gay Bar With a Fleetwood Mac Cover

Kacey Musgraves got at least one enthusiastic “yas!” on Monday night when she surprised an intimate Philadelphia gay bar with a musical performance. Musgraves is set to play Philly’s Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.

Standing in the corner of Tavern on Camac — Philly’s longest running gay bar, according to its Instagram — and flanked by a grand piano, Musgraves makes her way through a verse and chorus of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” a 1977 single that returned to the charts in 2020 thanks to a viral skateboarding TikTok. Just out of frame, another singer chimes in with harmonies, and the crowd cheers its approval while trying to capture the moment on their smartphones.

Musgraves’ Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour got underway Jan. 19 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and will head on to Boston after her stop in Philly. Additional shows include a Feb. 5 stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden and a Feb. 11 performance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Dates wrap up Feb. 25 in Toronto, Ontario.

Musgraves’ tour derives its name from the singer’s 2021 album Star-Crossed, which followed her Grammy-winning Golden Hour (though it was excluded from consideration in the country categories for the latest Grammys). The collection was partly inspired by her divorce from fellow artist Ruston Kelly.

“Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general. I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it,” she told Rolling Stone in our February 2021 cover story. “I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings. But look at Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. They’re doing something right.”