Kacey Musgraves Adds New Oh, What a World: Tour Dates

Kacey Musgraves has added a string of late-summer dates to her already extensive Oh, What a World: Tour, with the second leg of the trek kicking off August 24th in Paso Robles, California. Additional stops for the tour, which is now set to run through September 28th, include Phoenix, St. Louis, Boston and New Orleans.

The 17 new dates follow a number of summer festival stops for the Grammy winner, who will become the first-ever female country artist to play Coachella when she appears there in April. Presale for the newly announced dates is now underway, with tickets going on sale to the general public February 8th at 10 a.m. local time via Musgraves’ website.

Last weekend, Musgraves took the stage at New York’s Beacon Theatre for a pair of sold-out gigs at the historic venue, with concertgoers gleefully joining in on such tunes as the tour’s namesake. This weekend’s stops include Madison, Wisconsin, tonight and St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday, February 2nd before she heads to L.A. for a performance at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday, February 5th. On February 10th, Musgraves will perform at the 61st Grammy Awards, where she is nominated in four categories: Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Golden Hour, Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies” and Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy.”

Newly added Oh, What a World: Tour Dates:

August 24 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

August 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comeria Theatre

August 28 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera House

September 4 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

September 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

September 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

September 7 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

September 9 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

September 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

September 12 – Boston, MA @ Blues Hills Bank Pavilion

September 13 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

September 14 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

September 17 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

September 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 20 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium

September 27-28 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans