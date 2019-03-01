Kacey Musgraves Sings ‘Crazy’ With CeeLo Green in Nashville

Kacey Musgrave has been covering the 2006 Gnarls Barkley hit “Crazy” in her concerts for years. But on Thursday night at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, she surprised fans by singing it with a special guest: CeeLo Green. The R&B vocalist, who made up the duo Gnarls Barkley with the producer Danger Mouse, appeared near the end of Musgraves’ show to re-create the song and dance arm-in-arm with the recent Grammy winner.

Musgraves and her band took satisfying musical liberties with “Crazy,” adding spaghetti-western horns for a south-of-the-border vibe. Green, a former coach on The Voice, seemed to enjoy it, beaming widely at the crowd and at Musgraves.

The Golden Hour songwriter is in the midst of four sold-out concerts at the Ryman, a run that celebrates her Grammy triumphs and spotlights her onstage versatility. Just the night before the CeeLo Green cameo, Musgraves enlisted Paramore’s Hayley Williams to cover Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” Earlier this week at RodeoHouston, Musgraves gave a dazzling rendition of Latin star Selena’s “Como La Flor” for stunned fans. (Selena performed her last live show in Houston in 1995.)

Musgraves’ Golden Hour was named Album of the Year at this month’s Grammy Awards. Following her Nashville run, she’ll continue her Oh, What a World Tour by returning to Texas for shows in Dallas and Austin.