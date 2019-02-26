×
Kacey Musgraves Covers Selena’s ‘Como La Flor’ at RodeoHouston

Grammy winner pays tribute to late Latin star with lovely rendition of 1992 hit

Kacey Musgraves was the opening performer for the multi-day 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which will feature concerts by a diverse group of artists, including Chris Stapleton and Cardi B. For her RodeoHouston set, the recent Grammy Album of the Year winner took a moment to honor a Texas icon by performing a lovely cover of late Tejano star Selena’s “Como la Flor.”

Musgraves, a native of tiny Golden, Texas, couldn’t have chosen a more appropriate city or day to cover “Como la Flor.” Selena Quintanilla, born in Lake Jackson, Texas, gave her final live performance on February 26th, 1995, at the Houston Astrodome with nearly 67,000 in attendance. A live recording of the show (Live! The Last Concert) concludes with “Como la Flor,” which had been a massive hit for Selena (credited to Selena y Los Dinos) in 1992. One month after the Houston performance, she was murdered by her former fan club president Yolanda Saldívar. Her impact is still being felt nearly a quarter century later — in Musgraves’ performance, the awed Houston crowd sings along with a mix of reverent emotion and enthusiastic glee.

At the 2019 Grammy Awards, Musgraves’ beloved Golden Hour took home the night’s biggest prize, edging out worthy offerings, including Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy and Brandi Carlile’s By the Way, I Forgive You. The singer launched her headlining Oh, What a World: Tour in January, which continues February 28th with a four-night residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

