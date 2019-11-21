Kacey Musgraves Talks ‘Christmas Show,’ Sings New Song ‘Glittery’ on ‘Fallon’

On Wednesday, Kacey Musgraves sat down with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon for her first ever late-night interview. The six-time Grammy winner, who corrected – then played along with – Fallon when he incorrectly stated that she had won eight of the statuettes, was on hand to promoted her upcoming Amazon Prime holiday special The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, for which she noted she is now a “triple threat,” showing off her singing skills as well as doing comedy and even some dancing.

“It’s kind of my take on the old-school Judy Garland Christmas, Cher show type thing just brought to life in a modern way,” Musgraves told the host, then recalled a scene with Saturay Night Live alum Fred Armisen. “It was absolutely excruciatingly painful trying to not laugh in this scene with him,” Musgraves said, adding, “I don’t know if you have any tips there on that,” a winking reference to Fallon’s notorious inability to keep from laughing during his tenure on SNL.

Musgraves later took the Tonight Show stage, flanked by her band and dozens of pink gift-wrapped packages, to perform the new song, “Glittery.” A warmly romantic and soul-tinged holiday tune, it’s also featured in the Christmas special in a duet performance with Australian pop singer Troye Sivan.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, narrated by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, and also featuring James Corden, Camila Cabello, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey and the Radio City Rockettes, among others, will be available on Amazon Prime beginning November 29th.