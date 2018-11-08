See Kacey Musgraves’ Serene ‘Butterflies’ on ‘Austin City Limits’

Kacey Musgraves returns to Austin City Limits this weekend for her first appearance on the PBS series in almost five years. Ahead of the Saturday night broadcast, you can watch her peaceful, fluttering rendition of “Butterflies.”

A lot has changed in Musgraves’ life since her first, and so far only, performance for Austin City Limits, which aired in February 2014. At the time of that recording, the Texas-raised singer-songwriter was on the cusp of winning two Grammys for her debut LP, Same Trailer Different Park, and has since released three albums — including the holiday collection A Very Kacey Christmas — and gotten married to fellow singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly. Equipped with the bold palette of 2018’s Golden Hour, Musgraves and her band bathed in the calming blue glow of the Austin City Limits stage lights — the “chrysalis” lyric in “Butterfly” felt especially apt, the song’s proclamations of love and transformation delivered with a dreamlike calmness.

Musgraves, who’s nominated in two categories for next week’s CMA Awards and currently wrapping up the 2018 dates of her Oh, What a World Tour, is joined on this week’s episode by fellow Lone Star State native Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. Austin City Limits airs Saturday, November 10th at 8 p.m. CT on PBS.