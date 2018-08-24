See Kacey Musgraves Sing Acoustic ‘Slow Burn’ in Japan

Kacey Musgraves performs a solo acoustic version of her song “Slow Burn” in a new video, filmed at a YouTube studio in Tokyo, Japan.

The first few measures of “Slow Burn” — the opening track from Musgraves’ 2018 album Golden Hour — feel weightless, as if suspended in orbit, until the drums kick in during the second verse. Her performance in the video, delivered without the aid of backing musicians, maintains that dreamy feel for the duration, a feeling heightened by the pink-hued flora surrounding her. This rendition stems from the same session as “Love Is a Wild Thing,” which was released back in July.

Musgraves released Golden Hour to raves in March and has spent most of the year opening shows for other artists, including Little Big Town and British star Harry Styles. In early 2019, she’ll embark on the headlining Oh, What a World Tour, with supporters on select dates including Natalie Prass and Soccer Mommy.