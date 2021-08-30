Kacey Musgraves Announces 2022 Headlining Tour

Kacey Musgraves will headline a 15-city tour in support of her upcoming album Star-Crossed. Dubbed Star-Crossed: Unveiled, the trek kicks off in January 2022 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and winds its way through major markets like Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York, before concluding at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. King Princess and Muna will open all shows.

The Nashville singer-songwriter will release her new album Star-Crossed on September 10th. The record arrives with a companion film streaming on Paramount Plus that same day.

Ahead of the LP’s release, Musgraves premiered the title track and the song “Justified.” The latter came with a music video that finds the vocalist navigating a treacherous drive as she reflects on a past romance.

Musgraves is set to perform “Star-Crossed” at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12th.

Tickets for the Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour go on sale September 9th at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale running September 2nd through 8th.

Kacey Musgraves’ tour dates:

January 19 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

January 20 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

January 21 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

January 23 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

January 24 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

January 26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

January 27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

February 3 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

February 5 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

February 9 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

February 11 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

February 14 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

February 16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

February 19 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

February 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center