Kacey Musgraves Announces 2022 Headlining Tour

Singer-songwriter’s Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour runs from January through February

Joseph Hudak

Kacey Musgraves will launch a headlining tour in January in Minnesota.

Kacey Musgraves will headline a 15-city tour in support of her upcoming album Star-Crossed. Dubbed Star-Crossed: Unveiled, the trek kicks off in January 2022 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and winds its way through major markets like Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York, before concluding at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. King Princess and Muna will open all shows.

The Nashville singer-songwriter will release her new album Star-Crossed on September 10th. The record arrives with a companion film streaming on Paramount Plus that same day.

Ahead of the LP’s release, Musgraves premiered the title track and the song “Justified.” The latter came with a music video that finds the vocalist navigating a treacherous drive as she reflects on a past romance.

Musgraves is set to perform “Star-Crossed” at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12th.

Tickets for the Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour go on sale September 9th at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale running September 2nd through 8th.

Kacey Musgraves’ tour dates:
January 19 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
January  20 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
January  21 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
January  23 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
January  24 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
January  26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
January  27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
February 3 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
February 5 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
February 9 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
February 11 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
February 14 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
February 16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
February 19 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
February 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

