 Justin Townes Earle Tribute Concert Announced for Nashville - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Miley Cyrus and Mickey Guyton Talk Breaking Barriers and Staying True to Themselves on Our Musicians on Musicians Podcast
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Justin Townes Earle Tribute Concert to Feature Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams

Justin’s father Steve Earle is organizing Ryman Auditorium event on what would have been the late singer-songwriter’s 40th birthday in January

By
Jonathan Bernstein

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Justin Townes Earle tribute concert

The work of singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle will be celebrated at a tribute concert featuring his father Steve Earle plus Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams.

Joshua Black Wilkins*

Steve Earle & the Dukes have announced a tribute concert to his son Justin Townes Earle at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Jan. 4, on what would have been the late singer-songwriter’s 40th birthday.

Titled “A Celebration of Justin Townes Earle,” the concert will feature artists like Jason Isbell, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lucero’s Ben Nichols and Social Distortion’s Mike Ness paying tribute to the late singer-songwriter’s deep body of work. Additional performing guests include Justin’s aunt, Stacy Earle, as well as former tourmates Lilly Hiatt and Jessica Lea Mayfield plus some of Earle’s oldest friends, including his former bandmate Dustin Welch and songwriting collaborator Scotty Melton. According to the press release, each artist will be performing songs from throughout Justin’s catalog.

Justin Townes Earle tribute concert

The tribute show and memorial will take place almost a year and a half after Justin Townes Earle died of an accidental drug overdose in August 2020.

“A lot of famous people who are charismatic and handsome and stylish and talented, they struggle with mental illness, too,” Earle’s widow Jenn-Marie, told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I wish people knew how much he did struggle with what they couldn’t see, and what he didn’t write about.”

Steve Earle’s Ryman tribute will come one year to the day after the singer-songwriter released J.T., an album of Justin’s songs that Steve recorded as a tribute to his son. “I loved Justin Townes Earle more than anything else on this earth,” Steve said when he announced the album, which he said was “the only way I knew to say goodbye.”

Proceeds from “A Celebration of Justin Townes Earle” will be put into a trust for Justin’s daughter, Etta St. James.

In This Article: Jason Isbell, Justin Townes Earle, Steve Earle

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.