Hear Justin Townes Earle’s Shadowy New Song ‘Frightened by the Sound’

Justin Townes Earle has released the new song “Frightened by the Sound” from his upcoming album The Saint of Lost Causes. Earle’s ninth studio album, The Saint of Lost Causes is the follow-up to 2017’s Kids in the Street and will be released May 24th.

Earle announced the album back in February and released the lively, blues-influenced song “Ain’t Got No Money” to accompany the news, promising more stripped-down arrangements and songs that address different aspects of life in America. “Frightened by the Sound,” by contrast from the previous release, takes a turn into more shadowy, downcast roots-rock. “Silence broken, thunder rolling,” he sings in the opening line, conjuring an atmosphere of volatility and uncertainty as he strums his acoustic guitar and pedal steel wafts through the arrangement. In an accompanying video, Earle performs the song while, in a separate scene, a couple sit in the same room in silence, grave looks upon their faces as if they’ve just finished a serious argument.

Earle will begin a round of tour dates on April 12th at Waverly, Alabama’s Waverly Local, followed by a series of shows playing with Rodrigo y Gabriela and a trek overseas to visit the U.K. and Western Europe. In September, he’s due to play the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, alongside Foo Fighters, Keith Urban and the Killers.