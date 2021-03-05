 Justin Townes Earle, Dawn Landes Cover Dolly Parton: Listen - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Chaos Walking': Wanna Hear What Tom Holland's Thinking? Think Again
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Hear Justin Townes Earle and Dawn Landes Cover Dolly Parton

The late songwriter recorded “Do I Ever Cross Your Mind” with Landes nearly a decade ago

By
Jonathan Bernstein

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All
justin townes earle dawn landes

Joshua Black Wilkins*; Shervin Lainez

In honor of this month’s Bandcamp Friday, Dawn Landes has released a stripped-down duet with the late Justin Townes Earle. Recorded roughly a decade ago, it’s a plainspoken, finger-picked version of Dolly Parton’s “Do I Ever Cross Your Mind.”

Earle and Landes recorded the song at Landes’ Brooklyn studio while the two singer-songwriters were on tour circa 2010-2011. Proceeds for the song will go to Earle’s family, wife Jenn Marie and daughter Etta St. James Earle. The song was originally released as a free download 10 years ago, and the duo frequently covered the Parton ballad while on tour. “We recorded this song just for the fuck of it,” Earle said onstage in 2010.

Written in the Seventies, Parton first released the song as a double A-side with “I Will Always Love You” in 1982. Though not nearly as well known as her biggest hits, the “Do I Ever Cross Your Mind,” which was initially recorded by Chet Atkins, has more recently been covered by Laura Marling, Joan Osborne, and Ashley Campbell.

Earle died last August at the age of 38. “A lot of famous people who are charismatic and handsome and stylish and talented, they struggle with mental illness, too,” Jenn Marie Earle told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I wish people knew how much he did struggle with what they couldn’t see, and what he didn’t write about.”

In This Article: dawn landes, Dolly Parton, Justin Townes Earle

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.