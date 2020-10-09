 Justin Moore's Nostalgic New Song 'We Didn't Have Much': Listen - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Larkin Poe Transform Lenny Kravitz's 'Fly Away' Into a Greasy Blues Jam
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Justin Moore Pines for Days Gone By in New Song ‘We Didn’t Have Much’

Arkansas country singer embraces a more rootsy sound on first single from his upcoming sixth album

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Justin Moore leans into a more rootsy sound for his new song “We Didn’t Have Much.” With shades of Tim McGraw’s “Red Rag Top” and a heavy dose of nostalgia for days gone by, “We Didn’t Have Much” finds the Arkansas country singer reminiscing about Tonka trucks, G.I. Joe, and Sundays framed by chicken dinners and NASCAR races. “Sure’d be nice to get back to that place,” he sings.

The single arrives as the first taste of Moore’s upcoming, and still untitled, sixth album. Jeremy Stover, Randy Montana and Paul DiGiovanni wrote the song, produced by Stover and Moore’s longtime Big Machine label boss Scott Borchetta.

“I’m really excited to get ‘We Didn’t Have Much’ out to country radio,” Moore said in a statement. “It sounds different than any other song we’ve released to radio in my career.” This is true: While many of Moore’s recent hits have embraced a muscular country-rock sound, his earlier hits of the decade like “‘Til My Last Day” and “Letting the Night Roll” were rich in studio polish.

“We Didn’t Have Much” follows up Moore’s last single, the chart-topping “Why We Drink.” (Four out of five of Moore’s last singles all went Number One at radio.) In September, he released the concert album Live at the Ryman, recorded in 2018 at the hallowed Nashville venue.

In This Article: Justin Moore

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.