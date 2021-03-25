Justin Moore Readies ‘Straight Outta the Country’ Project

Next month, country singer Justin Moore will be releasing Straight Outta the Country, the singer’s first collection of new music since his 2019 album Late Nights and Longnecks. The record was produced by Moore’s longtime collaborator Jeremy Stover.

The singer announced the album on his podcast earlier today. “We had three times as many songs as we put on the last album,” Moore said. “This, to me, is just kind of an extension of that album. I think if people loved the last one, they’re gonna also love this one.”

“We wrote a lot of songs, Jeremy [Stover] and I did, at the beach…we kind of got away from that, started writing on the road as I got busier,” Moore continued, hinting that he might release yet another album shortly after Straight Outta the Country. “When we went in to make the Late Nights and Longnecks album, we decided to do it retreat style, do it the way we did it in the past. It was a lot of fun.”

The album’s first single is “We Didn’t Have Much,” which Moore released last fall. Moore is currently set to go on an extensive tour beginning in April. Straight Outta the Country will be released on April 23rd.

Here’s the track list:

1. “Hearing Things” (Rhett Akins, Kelly Archer, Chris Stevens)

2. “Consecutive Days Alive” (Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell, Jeremy Stover)

3. “We Didn’t Have Much” (Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover)

4. “She Ain’t Mine No More” (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Jamie Paulin, Jeremy Stover)

5. “More Than Me” (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover)

6. “Straight Outta the Country” (Michael Hardy, Cam Montgomery, Josh Thompson)

7. “You Keep Getting Me Drunk” (Rhett Akins, Kelly Archer, Paul DiGiovanni)

8. “We Didn’t Have Much” [Acoustic] (Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover)