Hear Justin Moore’s Heartfelt New Song ‘The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home’

Justin Moore raises a glass to fallen soldiers in his heartfelt new single “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” his first new music in two years.

Co-written by Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, and Jeremy Stover — who co-produced the track with Big Machine Label Group President Scott Borchetta — “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” starts with the gut-wrenching scene of a soldier’s wife planning a welcome-home party only to receive a knock at the door from two men in uniform, bearing news that will turn her world upside down. Backed up by a soaring chorus and weeping guitar work, Moore details how deeply the death of an armed forces members can affect a small community. “They’re in a better place up there, but they sure left a hole down here,” Moore sings, invoking heaven as a comfort to those left behind.

“The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” is the first song to be released from a planned 2019 LP from Moore, the follow-up to his 2016 effort Kinda Don’t Care, which reached Number One on the country chart. The 2014 ACM New Artist of the Year plays Music Fest XXXI in El Dorado, Arkansas, on October 20th, and was the latest guest on Chris Shiflett’s Walking the Floor country-music podcast.