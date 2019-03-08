Justin Moore Embraces Classic Country on New Song ‘Jesus and Jack Daniels’

Justin Moore has released the track list for his upcoming album Late Nights and Longnecks, along with the new song “Jesus and Jack Daniels,” a slice of classic country that makes good use of Moore’s native Arkansas warble.

Written by Moore with Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill and Jeremy Stover, “Jesus and Jack Daniels” juxtaposes the compassionate religion of the narrator’s mother with the tough discipline of a father who enjoys his liquor. Case in point: when the singer’s brother is caught with weed, mom puts him on her prayer list, while dad “whooped him with a Zebco” fishing pole.

“Jesus and Jack Daniels” underscores Moore’s recommitment to a traditional country sound — pedal-steel great Paul Franklin plays on the song and throughout the album — after having hits with more contemporary fare like “Lettin’ the Night Roll” and “Somebody Else Will.”

Currently on tour, Moore will release Late Nights and Longnecks, his fifth LP, on April 26th.

Here’s the track list and songwriters:

1. “Why We Drink” (Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, David Lee Murphy, Jeremy Stover)

2. “That’s My Boy” (Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, Jeremy Stover)

3. “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover)

4. “Jesus and Jack Daniels” (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover)

5. “Airport Bar” (Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, Paul DiGiovanni, Jeremy Stover)

6. “Small Town Street Cred” (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover)

7. “Never Gonna Drink Again” (Justin Moore, Rhett Akins, Paul DiGiovanni, Jeremy Stover)

8. “On the Rocks” (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover)

9. “Someday I Gotta Quit” (Justin Moore, Casey Beathard, Paul DiGiovanni, Jeremy Stover)

10. “Good Times Don’t” (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover