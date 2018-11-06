Justin Moore Announces Headlining 2019 Tour Dates

Just a few weeks after releasing his new single, Justin Moore has announced a handful of headlining tour dates beginning in early 2019.

Launching January 25th in Springfield, Illinois, the brief trek will take the Arkansas native around the Midwest and points farther east with stops including Omaha, Nebraska and Canton, Ohio, along with a pair of shows in Pennsylvania. Joining Moore for the trek will be a rotating cast of supporting acts, including Cody Johnson, Eric Paslay and Riley Green, though Paslay and Johnson will both perform on the February 15th and 16th shows. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 16th at 10 a.m. CT.

Moore released “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” the lead single from an upcoming album 2019 album, in mid-October. It’s Moore’s first new music in two years, following the 2016 Number One-charting album Kinda Don’t Care. Details are scarce on the project, but Moore said it would have an “early Nineties vibe” when he was a guest on Chris Shiflett’s Walking the Floor podcast.

“I wanted to go back and write every song, like I’ve done in the past, and I wanted to do a really traditional-sounding album,” he told Shiflett in the episode.

Tonight, Moore will spend his Election Day in Augusta, Georgia, where he’s set to play the Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2018.

Justin Moore tour dates:

January 25 – Springfield, IL @ Bos Center

January 26 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

February 8 – Canton, OH @ Canton Civic Center

February 9 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Stadium

February 14 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Moheagan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

February 15 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

February 16 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena at CCWMA

May 31 – DelMar, CA @ Del Mar Fairgrounds