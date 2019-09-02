 J.P. Harris, Elizabeth Cook Duet on ‘On the Rebound’: Listen – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Stephen King on His New Horror Novel, the 'Nightmare' of Trump, and 'Stranger Things' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Hear J.P. Harris, Elizabeth Cook’s Barroom Cover of Del Reeves’ ‘On the Rebound’

Honky-tonk singer enlists Cook, Erin Rae for new ‘Why Don’t We Duet in the Road (Again)’ EP

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

In 2017, indomitable honky-tonker J.P Harris teamed up with rising female country stars like Nikki Lane and Kelsey Waldon for an EP of collaborations titled Why Don’t We Duet in the Road. Harris revisits the concept again for a second volume  — Why Don’t We Duet in the Road (Again) — due September 13th.

This time, the Alabama native joins Erin Rae, Miss Tess, Malin Pettersen, and Elizabeth Cook to put their spin on songs by Tom Paxton, Gordon Lightfoot, Tennessee Ernie Ford and Kay Starr, and Del Reeves and Billie Jo Spears. Cook guests on the Reeves/Spears duet “On the Rebound,” originally released in 1976.

“This project is a real joy for me in a lot of ways, but especially when I get to go for deep cuts that may be a little lesser-known,” Harris says. “Elizabeth and I tossed a few more common tunes around before deciding it would be a ton of fun to go after this Del Reeves and Billie Jo Spears track from the United Records era of Del’s career. Elizabeth is such a pillar in so many overlapping circles of country music, rock, folk…it’s a real honor to leave a little memento of our friendship in country music history, and a ton of fun to work with such a salty-and-sweet character such as her. Everybody loves a tune about turning heartbreak into heartthrob.”

Harris, who bounced from place to place until setting up shop in Nashville in 2011, is planning a collectible double 7″ release of the EP as well as digital and streaming options. The singer-guitarist will play the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion on September 20th and 21st in Bristol, Tennessee, and Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, on September 22nd, before hitting the road for a string of Texas dates later this month.

Newswire

Powered by