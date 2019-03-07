Joy Williams Chronicles Heartbreak and Comfort in ‘Front Porch’ Video

Joy Williams finds comfort in the familiar with the poignant video for “Front Porch,” the title cut from her forthcoming solo album. The clip, directed by the sister and brother team of Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos, captures sweet and simple moments in the lives of an interracial couple, while also hinting at the challenges they face from others around them.

“When I think of a front porch, I think of welcoming and being welcomed – shoes off, no pretense, no rush, nothing to prove,” says Williams, whose role in the clip takes place entirely on the front porch. “Sitting back, letting people see the bumps and bruises life brings sometimes and letting yourself be really seen.”

Williams sings, “We carved a story in these boards watching life go back and forth/You take it all for granted, then you leave and then it takes a while to realize what you need.”

Front Porch was produced by the Milk Carton Kids’ Kenneth Pattengale and recorded during the time she was pregnant with her second child. The singer announced last month via Twitter that she has been forced to postpone an upcoming headlining tour due to “a difficult and blindsiding personal matter.”

Front Porch will be released May 3rd and is now available for pre-order, with instant downloads of “Front Porch” available, in addition to the two previously released songs, “Canary” and “The Trouble With Wanting.”