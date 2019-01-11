Joy Williams Covers Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy the Silence’

Joy Williams will undertake a U.S. tour in February in support of her upcoming album Front Porch. While no release date has been set for the LP, she has shared the tracks “Canary” and “The Trouble With Wanting,” and this week unveiled a live cover of a Nineties gem: Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence.”

The track off Depeche Mode’s 1990 LP Violator has become a favorite of Williams, who has been performing it as an encore at her concerts. Here, in a recording she’s billed as “Live From the Front Porch” that originally appeared on Spotify, Williams plays the song in front of an audience, transforming the brooding dance track into a yearning acoustic number with cello, mandolin and acoustic guitar.

Front Porch is the follow-up to Williams’ 2015 album Venus. In September, she talked to Rolling Stone about returning to a creative space with the album.

“So much of this is about coming home,” Williams said. “Whether to a physical place or to yourself. The lines on my face, I can see them more clearly now. But a lot of them are laugh lines. This record feels like breathing more deeply into who I am. Come what may.”

Williams’ tour runs through May, ending in Nashville with a pair of concerts at 3rd & Lindsley.