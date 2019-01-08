Joy Williams Announces Headlining 2019 Tour

Ahead of her forthcoming solo album, singer-songwriter Joy Williams has announced a series of headlining tour dates set to get underway in February.
The ex-Civil Wars member will launch the trek February 25th with a show at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, with dates scheduled through early May. Stops along the way include the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California; the Bowery Ballroom in New York; and a pair of shows May 3rd and 4th at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley to wrap things up. Anthony da Costa will support on most dates.
Williams’ tour announcement is timed to happen in tandem with the release of her new solo album Front Porch, the follow-up to 2015’s Venus. As of this writing, no official release date for the project has been given, but two new songs — “Canary” and “The Trouble With Wanting” — precede the album. Williams recorded Front Porch in Nashville with producer Kenneth Pattengale (of the Milk Carton Kids) while she was pregnant with her second child.
“There is an energy that is very creative in having a baby,” Williams told Rolling Stone Country in 2018. “It gives a sense of urgency on top of all the creative energy. Cellularly, your body is experiencing something really different.”
Joy Williams 2019 Tour Dates
February 25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum
February 26 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
February 27 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour
March 1 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Rio Theatre
March 2 — San Francisco, CA @ The Swedish American Music Hall
March 4 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
March 5 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
March 6 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
March 8 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux
March 9 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
March 12 — Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
March 13 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
March 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
April 12 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
April 13 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College: Covenant Fine Arts Center
April 15 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
April 16 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Collectivo Coffee
April 18 — Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
April 19 — Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz PDB
April 20 — Boston, MA @ City Winery
April 22 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
April 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live (Downstairs)
April 25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC
April 27 — Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
April 28 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe and Music Hall
April 29 — Carrboro, NC @ ArtsCenter
May 3 — Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley
May 4 — Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley
