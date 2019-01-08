Joy Williams Announces Headlining 2019 Tour

Ahead of her forthcoming solo album, singer-songwriter Joy Williams has announced a series of headlining tour dates set to get underway in February.

The ex-Civil Wars member will launch the trek February 25th with a show at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, with dates scheduled through early May. Stops along the way include the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California; the Bowery Ballroom in New York; and a pair of shows May 3rd and 4th at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley to wrap things up. Anthony da Costa will support on most dates.

Williams’ tour announcement is timed to happen in tandem with the release of her new solo album Front Porch, the follow-up to 2015’s Venus. As of this writing, no official release date for the project has been given, but two new songs — “Canary” and “The Trouble With Wanting” — precede the album. Williams recorded Front Porch in Nashville with producer Kenneth Pattengale (of the Milk Carton Kids) while she was pregnant with her second child.

“There is an energy that is very creative in having a baby,” Williams told Rolling Stone Country in 2018. “It gives a sense of urgency on top of all the creative energy. Cellularly, your body is experiencing something really different.”

Joy Williams 2019 Tour Dates

February 25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

February 26 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

February 27 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour

March 1 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Rio Theatre

March 2 — San Francisco, CA @ The Swedish American Music Hall

March 4 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

March 5 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

March 6 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

March 8 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux

March 9 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

March 12 — Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre

March 13 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

March 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

April 12 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

April 13 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College: Covenant Fine Arts Center

April 15 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

April 16 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Collectivo Coffee

April 18 — Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

April 19 — Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz PDB

April 20 — Boston, MA @ City Winery

April 22 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

April 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live (Downstairs)

April 25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

April 27 — Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

April 28 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe and Music Hall

April 29 — Carrboro, NC @ ArtsCenter

May 3 — Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley

May 4 — Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley