Joy Oladokun Gives Emotionally Wrought Performance of ‘Sunday’ on ‘Colbert’

Joy Oladokun appeared from the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee, for a performance on The Late Show. Armed with only a guitar and a microphone, the singer gave an emotional, intimate rendition of her song “Sunday.”

“I had the pleasure of filming my performance at the National Museum of African American Music,” the singer noted on Twitter. “I’m glad my voice could join the many great ones represented in its halls.”

“Sunday” comes off Oladokun’s newly released album In Defense of My Own Happiness. The album also includes Oladokun’s Maren Morris collaboration “Bigger Man,” as well as her breakthrough single “Breathe Again.” The singer showcased several of the tracks in a recent performance for Rolling Stone‘s In My Room.

“Writing this album made me realize how strong I am to have survived the things I’ve survived,” Oladokun said in a short trailer video for the album. “I wrote an album about the choices I make and the things I love and who I am and why I deserve to be happy.”

The musician is set to play several festivals later this year, including Lollapalooza on July 29th and Bonnaroo on September 2nd. Additionally, she will play several dates as support for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.