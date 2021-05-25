Joy Oladokun Details New Album ‘In Defense of My Own Happiness’

Joy Oladokun will release her major label debut In Defense of My Own Happiness on Friday, June 4th. The project follows the Nashville singer-songwriter’s identically titled 2020 project, which was released independently, as well as a slew of successful singles.

The new In Defense of My Own Happiness just has a small overlap with the 2020 project, as only the breakthrough singles “Breathe Again” and “Sunday” make an appearance on both. The upcoming album also includes the collaborative songs “Wish You the Best” with Jensen McRae, “Heaven From Here” with the duo Penny & Sparrow, and “Bigger Man” with Maren Morris, along with the cathartic new single “Sorry Isn’t Good Enough” for 14 tracks in total.

“Writing this album made me realize how strong I am to have survived the things I’ve survived,” Oladokun says in a short trailer video for the album. “I wrote an album about the choices I make and the things I love and who I am and why I deserve to be happy.”

After the album is out, Oladokun will play a full-band gig at Nashville’s 3rd and Lindsley on Sunday, June 20th. She also has performances scheduled at a variety of festivals later in 2021, including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits. Additionally, she is set to play several dates as support for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

In Defense of My Own Happiness track list: