Hear Joy Oladokun, Maren Morris Duet on New Song ‘Bigger Man’

Ode to perseverance was written by Oladokun and Morris with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz

Jonathan Bernstein

Fast-rising singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun duets with pop-country star Maren Morris on “Bigger Man,” the latest preview from the “Breathe Again” singer’s yet-to-be-announced forthcoming album.

With its mournful verses and anthemic chorus, the pop ballad is an ode to perseverance in the face of structural obstacles and discrimination. “I hit all the high notes,” Oladokun sings. “But still don’t get a seat in the choir.” Oladokun and Morris co-wrote the song with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz.

“We were bouncing ideas around the room, and I had this song idea that came to mind when I was meditating that morning,” Oladokun said in a statement. “In my life, I sometimes experience being the youngest and the most inexperienced, and yet I have to conduct myself as though I am way above my years or my maturity. I think it’s an old feeling, especially for women and people of color, of having to be stronger, better, brighter, and harder working at everything just to get a shot.”

“Bigger Man” follows “Sorry Isn’t Good Enough,” “Jordan,” and “Wish You the Best” from Oladokun’s forthcoming major label debut on Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic. The singer-songwriter also recently announced that she’ll be appearing at this summer’s Newport Folk Festival.

