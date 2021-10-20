Joy Oladokun Recruits Jason Isbell for Cover of Bonnie Raitt’s ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’

Joy Oladokun revisits one of her own songs along with a pop classic for her first Spotify Singles session. Released on Wednesday, the project includes a new version of Oladokun’s “Sunday” and a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s aching “I Can’t Make You Love Me” featuring Jason Isbell.

Originally released in 2019 and featured on the album In Defense of My Own Happiness (Complete), “Sunday” gets a stripped-down live makeover that keeps the piano from the original but pulls in heavier rock drums to give it a driving feel.

On her cover of Raitt’s 1991 hit, which was written by Mike Reid and Allen Shamblin, Oladokun infuses the song with something like determined resignation, giving the tempo a little nudge as she softly intones the heartbroken lyrics. Isbell serves as a musical counterpoint, adding fluid guitar fills and a melodic solo between the verses.

On Oct. 23, Oladokun will open for Isbell at the Ryman Auditorium, one of several shows she has played with the singer-songwriter since touring started to come back in 2021. Next April, Oladokun will mount her first headlining tour, with stops including Los Angeles’ Troubadour, New York’s Bowery Ballroom, and Atlanta’s Terminal West. Kicking off April 7, the trek features support from Bre Kennedy and wraps up in Oladokun’s adopted hometown with a May 14 show at Nashville’s Basement East.

Joy Oladokun 2022 tour dates:

April 7 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

April 8 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

April 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

April 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

April 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

April 15 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

April 16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

April 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

April 20 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

April 22 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

April 23 – Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel

April 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

April 26 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

April 27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

April 29 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshow Tavern

May 1 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

May 2 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

May 5 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

May 6 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

May 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

May 9 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

May 10 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

May 11 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

May 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

May 14 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East