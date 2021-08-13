 Joshua Ray Walker 'Sexy After Dark': Hear New Song - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jennifer Hudson Performs Aretha Franklin Classic With Stephen Colbert, Jon Batiste
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Joshua Ray Walker Gets ‘Sexy After Dark’ in Swaggering New Song and Surreal Video

Powered by bright horns, the song is the first single off Walker’s new album See You Next Time

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

That high lonesome note that Joshua Ray Walker held in his spine-tingling ballad “Voices” hits in an entirely different way in his swaggering new song “Sexy After Dark.” While “Voices,” a breakthrough for the Texas songwriter, was a dark, somber commentary on suicidal ideations, “Sexy After Dark” is a gloriously confident anthem that frames Walker’s falsetto as a come-hither call.

The song, powered by brassy horns and a fuzzy pedal-steel solo by Adam Kurtz, announces Walker’s new album, See You Next Time. The follow-up to last year’s Glad You Made It, See You Next Time completes a trilogy of albums about a honky-tonk refuge for outcasts that began with 2019’s Wish You Were Here.

“Anticipation is a lost art,” Walker sings in “Sexy After Dark,” which arrives with a surrealist music video directed by Josh David Jordan. Like Walker’s previous videos, it’s full of colorful characters and unexpected situations. At one point, a woman trots a horse down an abandoned city street; in another, the crew commandeer a convertible to go riding with their king — Walker, draped in his typically outlandish jackets, robes and scarves.

“There’s a deep history of sexy-crooner country songs played by dudes who were pretty unsexy by all accounts but still had so much swagger,” Walker says. “‘Sexy After Dark’ was my attempt at writing a song like that, a fun song I’d want to crank up and party to. It all came back to wanting to really push the boundaries of what I could do on this album.”

See You Next Time will be released October 8th on State Fair Records. Walker will launch a headlining tour in the fall, including an appearance at AmericanaFest in Nashville.

In This Article: Joshua Ray Walker

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.