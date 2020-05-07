 Joshua Ray Walker's New Song 'True Love': Listen - Rolling Stone
Joshua Ray Walker Announces New Album ‘Glad You Made It’ With Rocking ‘True Love’

Track is a double barrel blast of yearning vocals and classic country playing

Joseph Hudak

Joshua Ray Walker taps into his inner Dwight Yoakam on the ferocious new song “True Love,” a double barrel blast of yearning vocals and classic country playing. The track arrives with the announcement of Walker’s new album Glad You Made It, due July 10th.

Musically, “True Love” can’t contain its joy, with vibrant shredding steel and a driving backbeat, but the lyrics, like much of Walker’s songwriting, are bittersweet. “Let’s just call a spade a spade: true love was meant to fade,” he sings in the chorus.

Glad You Made It is Walker’s second album and follows up his 2019 debut Wish You Were Here. Produced by John Pedigo, Glad You Made It tells the unique stories of characters on the fringe, from a woman in a bikini working as eye candy at a boat show to a guy who just can’t find an ounce of ambition. “These are people who’re running out of luck, but that’s not going to stop them. Everyone’s doing what they’ve gotta do to get by, and I love meeting characters like that,” Walker says in a statement. “I take bits of those real-life people and combine them together to create the subjects of my songs.”

In March, Walker released the album track “Voices” with an accompanying Fellini-like music video. He also plays in the Dallas country-garage-rock band Ottoman Turks, who released their full-length album last year.

