Joshua Ray Walker’s Lizzo Cover Should Be His Star-Making Turn

For those who’ve seen Joshua Ray Walker perform, they know his voice can alternately hush and rouse a crowd. (Catch him perform “Voices” if you ever get the chance and be amazed.) The Texas songwriter delivers one of his most dynamic recorded takes on “Cuz I Love You” — a Lizzo cover that announces his new album What Is It Even?.

The rendition arrives with a music video that finds Walker flirting with gender norms. What is it even? How about a vocalist confident in who he is as an artist.

“I think ‘Cuz I Love You’ is about as close as you can get to a perfect pop record,” Walker says in a statement. “[Lizzo’s] probably the number one person I’d like to collaborate with. She’s the whole package.”

Along with Lizzo, Walker covers songs by Cher (“Believe”), Q Lazarus (“Goodbye Horses”), Dolly Parton (a fitting “Joshua”), and the Cranberries (“Linger,” with a cameo by Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass) on the album. He’s already performing some of those covers live with his band who recorded the record, including Adam “Ditch” Kurtz on steel, Billy Kuykendall on bass, and Trey Pendergrass on drums.

Walker is currently on tour, with stops across the U.S. and in Europe. He’ll open select shows for the Mavericks and Morgan Wade.

What Is It Even? Tracklist:

“Cuz I Love You” (Lizzo)

“Linger” feat Kyle Gass of Tenacious D (The Cranberries)

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (Whitney Houston)

“Believe” (Cher)

“Cheap Thrills” (Sia)

“Blue” (LeAnn Rimes)

“Goodbye Horses” (Q Lazarus)

“Nothing Compares 2 U” (Sinead O’Connor)

“Joshua” (Dolly Parton)

“Halo” (Beyonce)

“Samson” (Regina Spektor)