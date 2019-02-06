×
Rolling Stone
Music Country

See Texas Troubadour Joshua Ray Walker’s Contemplative ‘Canyon’ Video

Walker released his debut album ‘Wish You Were Here’ in January

Texas-based singer-songwriter Joshua Ray Walker imagines several different characters going about their lives in the new video for his song “Canyon.” The powerful, mostly acoustic tune appears on Walker’s debut album Wish You Were Here, released on January 25th.

“I’m afraid of flying, afraid of falling, truth be told/I’m don’t get close to edges, I’m afraid that I’ll let go,” sings Walker, who can seen performing, nursing a beer at the bar, or projected onto walls in several of the shots. Other characters in the clip take long drags off their cigarettes, shoot pool or depart to hook up while Walker sings of an aching, all-consuming emptiness in his singular, world-weary voice. “I’m a bottomless canyon, without a drop to spill,” he sings in the chorus.

“This video for ‘Canyon’ features all the characters I’ve created, and real people this album is about,” says Walker. “Sometimes, it’s hard to tell truth from fiction in my writing, even for me. This video is a good representation of my view of the world. I think you have to make some bad choices to write a good story.”

Walker has a handful of live events on the schedule, including supporting dates for American Aquarium frontman BJ Barham February 14th and 15th in his home state’s Dallas and Austin, respectively.

