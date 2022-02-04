 Joshua Hedley Does Nineties Country Right With New Song 'Neon Blue' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Eddie Vedder's 'Earthling' Tour Launch Felt Like a Glorious '90s Alt-Rock Fever Dream
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Joshua Hedley Gives Alan Jackson a Run for His Money With ’90s Country Jam ‘Neon Blue’

The honky-tonk lifer returns with a new album, four years after the release of his debut ‘Mr. Jukebox’

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

In a pivot as dramatic as Hulk Hogan turning heel, Joshua Hedley eschews the Eddy Arnold Countrypolitan sounds of his 2018 debut Mr. Jukebox for the equally glossy but more contemporary sheen of the Nineties on his new song “Neon Blue.” Driven by chicken-picked Telecaster, sawing fiddle, and a full-throated chorus, it’s the sonic equivalent of Ol’ Hed challenging Alan Jackson for the honky-tonk championship belt.

Due April 22, Neon Blue is Hedley’s first release for New West Records and was co-produced by Jordan Lehning and Skylar Wilson. Kyle Lehning, who’s worked with Nineties titans like George Strait and Randy Travis, mixed the record.

In a statement, Hedley describes the Nineties as “the last bastion of country music,” an era where “You could turn on the radio and immediately know you’re hearing a country song. You could still hear steel guitar and fiddle. But there was a hard fork around 1996 or ‘97, when country veered off into pop territory.”

According to Hedley, his new album asks, “What if that fork never happened? What if country kept on sounding like country?”

Hedley announced Neon Blue with a music video for the title track. In the meantime, he can be found every Monday night onstage with his band the Hedliners at Robert’s Western World, the enduring Nashville honky-tonk known for its fried bologna sandwich. A limited-edition version of Neon Blue will be pressed on “Robert’s Fried Bologna” colored-vinyl.

Neon Blue tracklist:
1. “Broke Again”
2. “Country & Western”
3. “Old Heartbroke Blues”
4. “The Last Thing in the World”
5. “Down to My Last Lie”
6. “Free (One Heart)”
7. “Neon Blue”
8. “Bury Me With My Boots On”
9. “Found in a Bar”
10. “Let’s Make a Memory”
11. “Wonder If You Wonder”
12. “River in the Rain”

In This Article: Joshua Hedley

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.