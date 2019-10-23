Hear Joseph’s Comforting Cover of Tom Waits’ ‘Come On Up to the House’

“Well, the moon is broken and the sky is cracked, come on up to the house,” sings Natalie Closner-Schepman, mixing weariness with comfort in her band Joseph’s stark but reassuring rendition of Tom Waits’ song of resolve. Originally appearing on Waits’ 1999 album Mule Variations, it’s the title track of a new tribute album to the songwriter, Come On Up to the House: Women Sing Waits.

“We made this recording with our longtime friend and collaborator Andrew Stonestreet. He sent over a few of his favorites as options and “Come On Up to the House” immediately stood out to us,” says Closner-Schepman. “Lately, I personally have felt weary. Overwhelmed. And he speaks so directly to that feeling and offers an invitation to rest. It hit us.”

Come On Up to the House: Women Sing Waits features an impeccable roster of artists interpreting Waits’ compositions. Aimee Mann sings “Hold On,” Corinne Bailey Rae handles “Jersey Girl,” Patty Griffin covers “Ruby’s Arms,” and Rosanne Cash sings “Time,” along with other offerings from Courtney Marie Andrews, and Shelby Lynn and Allison Moorer. Women Sing Waits arrives November 22nd.

The Portland trio Joseph, meanwhile, released their latest album Good Luck, Kid in September. They’ll launch an extended tour of Europe on November 1st.